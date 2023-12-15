Norfolk man sentenced to 106 years for strangling one woman, murdering another

Editor's note: The original release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that Morton was originally convicted for the 2022 homicide by a jury and has since corrected that he was convicted by a bench trial before Norfolk Judge Joseph C. Lindsey. The original release also said that Morton was sentenced by two different judges, but Judge John R. Doyle, III, handed down both sentences on Dec. 15.

A man was sentenced to over a century in prison on Friday.

Gary Morton was sentenced to 106 years and 10 months for two different incidents, according to the Commonwealths Attorney's Office. His crimes: strangling one woman in 2020 and the abduction and murder of his girlfriend in 2022.

On Sept. 26, 2020, Morton attacked a woman in her downtown apartment, according to Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. On July 25, a jury convicted Morton of strangulation, abduction, intentionally damaging property and assault and battery.

On Oct. 12, a Morton was convicted in a bench trial of abducting 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington, attempted malicious wounding of a man after her abduction, the first-degree murder of Covington, the concealment of her body and related firearm charges, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Covington's body was found in the trash bin.

Friday, a Norfolk judge sentenced Morton to serve an active eight years and 10 months in prison for the 2020 crime, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. There were additional sentences suspended.

Later in the day Morton was sentenced to an active 98 years in prison for Covington's murder and the attempted malicious wounding of a good Samaritan.

The sentencing for the 2020 incident was at the midpoint of the guidelines for the crime, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The sentencing for the murder was 24 years more than the high end of the advisory guidelines.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says the two sentences will run concurrently.

