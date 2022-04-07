Watch
Norfolk Mayor Alexander to deliver State of City address amid upheaval in police department

News 3
Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:22:23-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander will deliver the State of the City address on Thursday afternoon amid upheaval in the police department.

On Wednesday, City Manager Chip Filer announced Chief Larry Boone was retiring this month, but is leaving the position this week.

Alexander's address also comes at a time when there are concerns about crime downtown and across the city. Police tried to step up patrols following a shooting on Granby Street that killed two people in March. Then, this past weekend three people were shot inside of MacArthur Center. One of the victims in that shooting died.

Norfolk saw 62 homicides in 2021 and has seen 17 so far in 2022, according to the department.

Shortly after Filer's announcement about Boone, News 3 spoke with Mayor Alexander about crime in the city. “I think there’s a lot of work to do,” Alexander said. “I think more needs to be done and I look forward to working with all stakeholders.”

The address will be in front of the business community through the Hampton Roads Chamber. News 3 will live stream the event when it happens at around 1 pm.

