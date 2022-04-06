Norfolk Police search for man wanted in connection to MacArthur Center deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the MacArthur Center shooting that left one man dead and two others injured last weekend.

On April 2, around 6:25 p.m. police responded to MacArthur Mall located at 300 Monticello Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they found 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney dead at the scene. Two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old Gary L. Moore, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with second degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.

The Norfolk Crime Line is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Moore.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

