Norfolk mother dies in hospital with injuries from shooting incident that also killed daughter

Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a domestic-related murder-suicide shooting that left a girl and man dead, and has now killed a mother.

The deadly incident happened early Sunday morning in the 200 block of W. Balview Avenue.

The woman who died from her injuries two days later has been identified as 30-year-old Lorin Mack.

On Monday Norfolk Police told News 3, according to the preliminary investigation, Nathan White II shot a 10-year-old girl and her mother before shooting himself.

Both White and the 10-year-old girl died and now Mack's death brings makes the incident a triple fatality.

Monday, News 3 confirmed White served a little more than 13 years in the U.S. Navy, including seven years aboard the USS Eisenhower. One of White’s friends, Navy veteran Jamal Brown, called the incident a horrific situation for everybody involved.

