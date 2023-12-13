Norfolk nonprofit gives the gift of mobility to children living with disabilities

NORFOLK, Va. — A non-profit in Hampton Roads called the Children's Assistive Technology Service helps provide mobility and communication equipment and accessories to children who need them

While necessary, it can also be very expensive according to some families with children that are living with disabilities.

Paul Thomas, 3, was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before he was born. His condition causes him challenges with every day tasks like standing and walking on his own.

Spina Bifida is a condition where the spine and the spinal cord don't form properly. Paul's nana, Mary Swears, says hers grandson's condition caused him to be behind in development.

"He was delayed in walking, crawling, rolling over and sitting up," explained Swears. "All those were a delay."

Heather Thomas, Paul's mother says paying for walkers and wheelchairs as well as other medical bills are big problems for families of disabled children. The average cost being about $1500 dollars

Thomas says it's not always feasible either.

"It takes months for insurance to approve any equipment you might need," explained Thomas. "Then by that time you get the equipment, your child has grown out of whatever they have sent you,"

Melissa Rose a pediatric physical therapist says many children was need more than one piece of equipment as they grow, which is another issue with insurance.

"Typically, insurance agencies will approve one piece of equipment every five years and children grow a lot faster then every five years," explained Rose.

One solution is coming from "Children's Assistive Technology Service."

The non-profit collects and fixes donated and outgrown equipment.

"After we get the donations we clean them and repair them and then we give them to children that don't have insurance or insurance is denied," explained Rose. "We can give them all of this equipment free of cost,"

The non-profit says they helped 250 Hampton Roads children in 2023.

Typically money is raised through fundraisers and grants. Currently the non-profit is doing an end of season campaign to help families during the holiday season.

