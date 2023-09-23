Norfolk Ocean View families brace for Ophelia

NORFOLK, Va. — Tropical storm Ophelia is pushing its way across our area, and it's not letting up any time soon.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Friday as Ophelia impacts Virginia.

"This is the worst area in Ocean View for flooding," said Lorenza Pettus, an Ocean View resident.

Ophelia is bringing a lot of rain to Hampton Roads impacting areas like Ocean View that's already prone to flooding.

"We park up the street down there where the new houses are at, and under the trees," said Pettus. "But we try not to park under the trees because it will fall on our cars."

Families are also concerned about strong wind gusts knocking out power, leading one group of friends to stock up on their groceries for the weekend.

Traveling from Philadelphia to Virginia for a golf trip, the friend group said they didn't know what they were getting themselves into.

"Where we're staying at, it's already flooded a little bit, so that was a surprise to see," a tourist added.

Hampton Roads native Scott Sartain said he's not worried about the impact of Ophelia.

"It's not like this is a real hurricane, it's a tropical storm," said Sartain. "It's no different from any other Nor'easter we get through here."

However, he did make a last minute trip to the store to stay prepared, he got some candles and a flashlight.

Things are expected to improve as early as Sunday as the storm moves out.

