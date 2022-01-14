Norfolk Police Chief Boone, ATF special agent holding press conference to discuss illegal gun sales in local neighborhoods

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone will discuss the impact of illegal guns in the community during a 1 p.m. press conference Friday.

Boone will be joined by Charlie Patterson, the special agent in charge of the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The Norfolk Police Department told News 3 that over the past year, the department has focused on certain "hot spot" neighborhoods to recover stolen guns. According to police, in 2020, Norfolk had the highest number of guns recovered out of all cities in Hampton Roads.

Boone is expected to talk about how the neighborhoods where the guns were recovered have been mired in poverty and marginalized for many years.

He's also expected to reveal how the department will partner with numerous agencies to stop gun violence and sales of illegal guns, as well as protect youth from gun violence.