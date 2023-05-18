Watch Now
Norfolk Police Department honors fallen officers at ceremony in MacArthur Square

The Norfolk Police Department held a memorial for officers killed in the line of duty that was held on Thursday, May 18.
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 18, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. - A bell rang 39 times in Downtown Norfolk on Thursday morning. One for each Norfolk police officer killed in the line of duty in the department's history.

Dozens attended the Norfolk Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony at MacArthur Park, which also included a folding of the American flag and a rifle salute.

Police Chief Mark Talbot, who's only been on the job a few weeks, spoke during the ceremony, which occurred during National Police Week.

“I think it’s important that we just put things on hold for just one day and come together. Take some time to honor everybody who took a stand in this business," Talbot told News 3.

The 39 names of Norfolk police officers killed in the line of duty were read aloud at Thursday's Norfolk Peace Officers' Memorial Day service.

After Talbot's speech, all 39 names and dates for each End of Watch were read aloud, with a bell sounding each time.

Dozens of people, including several other law enforcement departments, attended the ceremony, as did Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, who read a proclamation.

The program concluded with the playing of Taps.

