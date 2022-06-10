Norfolk Police detail security plans in place for Harborfest weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – As Harborfest kicks off in downtown Norfolk, security is top of mind for many.

The 46th annual Norfolk Harborfest returns to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront on Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

According to Sgt. William Pickering with the Norfolk Police Department said they will have more than 100 officers detailed on Saturday and Sunday.

He added that “The Norfolk Police Department will have layered security throughout Harborfest weekend. Some officers will be seen. Others will be hidden in plain sight.”

Pickering stated that the department will also be receiving assistance from federal law enforcement partners and that it has a robust security and traffic plan for the event to ensure the safety of the public.

Marketing director for Festevents, Jordan Lett, told News 3 they don’t give out specifics on their security plan; however, the organization works year-round with local, regional, and national security partners including Homeland Security, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire and Rescue to coordinate the most thorough security plan possible to ensure the safety of all of our guests.

The Festevents website states “For the safety of all, the Norfolk Police may screen persons entering the park.”

