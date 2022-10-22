Watch Now
Norfolk Police need help finding missing teenager

Posted at 5:01 AM, Oct 22, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say they need help finding a missing teenage girl who is suffering from mental health issues.

According to a release, 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters on Friday, October 21, around 9:45 p.m.

Police say Taylor-Quent is 5'5", weighs around 120 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark headband, light-colored shirt, jeans and a jean jacket.

In addition to struggling with her mental health, police believe Taylor-Quent may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on where she might be should call 911 immediately or you can submit a tip HERE.

