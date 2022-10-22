Norfolk Police need help finding missing teenager

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say they need help finding a missing teenage girl who is suffering from mental health issues.

According to a release, 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters on Friday, October 21, around 9:45 p.m.

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police looking for missing teenager. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/xHJbLFohVf pic.twitter.com/DWj4K7k4PP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 22, 2022

Police say Taylor-Quent is 5'5", weighs around 120 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark headband, light-colored shirt, jeans and a jean jacket.

In addition to struggling with her mental health, police believe Taylor-Quent may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on where she might be should call 911 immediately or you can submit a tip HERE.