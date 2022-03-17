Norfolk Public Schools approves teacher raise in $376-million 2023 budget

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Public School Board approved a $376.7 operating budget for 2023 during Wednesday night's meeting.

The spending plan includes a provision for increasing teacher pay by 5.8%, pay for classified employees will increase about 7.5% and administrators will see a pay raise of 4.2%.

This decision came after over 20 passionate people spoke out during the meeting.

Toni Johnson a Kindergarten teacher at Granby Elementary School said, "Every time we teach students character, they learn how to cooperate with others. They learn how to tolerate different viewpoints and to respect the needs of others. Who else has that platform every single day except for their parents?"

The budget also includes funds for more school psychologists, social workers, safety and security measures, and building repairs.

This comes after other cities in the area have either voted to approve or have proposed to pass pay raises for school employees as well.

