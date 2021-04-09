Norfolk State University partners with local church to host vaccination clinic April 10

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University announced its ability to help more people get vaccinated.

The university has partnered with Second Calvary Baptist Church to host a small vaccination clinic this Saturday, April 10.

If you're interested, you must fill out a survey, which you can find here. You will then be contacted by the church to schedule an appointment.

NSU is also working with the Norfolk Department of Public Health to possibly host an on-campus clinic.

"Our focus is to play our role in whatever we are called to do, so we're going to take the lead and when - or if - that time comes where they need to utilize us as a site, we are ready to go," said Leonard Brown, VP of Student Affairs at Norfolk State.

NSU nursing students have also been at locations like the FEMA-led Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall, helping vaccinate the public.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.