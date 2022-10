NORFOLK, Va. — The Arbor Day Festival will be coming to Norfolk this October.

This year's festival will be hosted outside and include a ceremony and award show. There will also be vendors and opportunities for festival-goers to adopt their own trees.

The adoption is in partnership with the Norfolk Master Gardeners- who will also be hosting a plant sale.

The festival will be held on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lafayette Park, located at 3500 Granby Street.

