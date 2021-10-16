Norfolk's Military Circle Mall COVID-19 vaccination site continues to give out shots, expands testing hours

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department Health (VDH) is continuing operations at the regional state-run Community Vaccination Center (CVC), at the former Macy’s at Military Circle Mall, located at 880 N. Military Highway.

“This week the CVC has provided more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and 42 COVID-19 tests,” said Acting District Director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Departments and VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi. “While the MCM has the capacity to provide more vaccinations per day than provided in the past week, the steady influx demonstrates the continued need and interest by the community to receive the Pfizer booster or other COVID-19 vaccines.”

Any Virginian 65 years and older or those 18 and above who have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high risk setting and who received the second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine six months or more ago are invited to make an appointment for a free booster vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, anyone who needs to receive their first or second dose of any vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson), or anyone who is immunosuppressed and needs a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine may also receive them at no cost at the Norfolk site.

FREE COVID-19 Vaccinations :

The former Macy’s location will be offering vaccination appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

To find an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov and input "23502" into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the Military Circle Mall community vaccination center.

You can also call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.

If you have vaccine questions or need help scheduling, you can contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline by calling (757) 683-2745.

Appointments are encouraged when possible to reduce wait times, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

People who have an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time. Anyone who has received a prior COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or their vaccine record with a QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Anyone 12 years or older who lives or works in Virginia is eligible to be vaccinated. Those under 18 years of age require the presence of a parent or guardian.

FREE COVID-19 Testing

Testing at the MCM will continue to be held Mondays with new hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 18 and 25. With expanded testing hours now from 2-6 p.m., the VDH hopes to make testing more accessible to the community.

Testing is available for anyone age 3 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No registration is needed; just walk right in.

PCR testing only. Rapid testing is not available.

