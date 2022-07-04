NORFOLK, Va. - Hundreds of people are enjoying July 4 festivities at Town Point Park. With several food vendors, many are enjoying funnel cakes.

"I was with my family last year, and we came down and watched them. It was very impressive. It was a really nice show to be able to sit back and all the kids having fun and having a good time," April Rahn said.

Rahn traveled from Jacksonville, Fla., to enjoy the show.

Another family came to spend some quality time together.

"Every year, I usually come out here. We missed last year, so we wanted to come this year," Violet Calhoun said.

Calhoun's family is looking forward to some live entertainment and great food.

"Sitting by the water, having a picnic, listening to the music and funnel cakes."

A lot of preparation has gone into Monday's event and the fireworks show. We've seen crews setting up the stage for a live band to perform and vendors getting ready.

Red, white and blue decorations fill the park.

"This was our first event back last year. We’ve been planning for a year to come back for the second time since the pandemic," said Jordan Lett, the marketing director for Norfolk Festevents.

The City of Norfolk is expecting thousands of people to attend the fireworks show.

"We’re ready to bring everyone back together as a community," Lett said.

If you’re not attending any fireworks shows, here are some tips our News 3 medical exper Dr. Ryan Light recommends for staying safe.

"The big thing is sun safety - making sure you have sunscreen on. You wanna avoid sunburns. That makes you more susceptible to heat injury, heat stroke," Dr. Light said.

If you want to indulge in some adult beverages, here’s what Dr. light recommends:

"Avoiding the alcohol as much as possible because that will dehydrate you. We want you to get through this holiday and return to work safely," he said.

