Notice to vacate: Business owners at Military Circle Mall told to be out by December 31

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 100 business owners inside and adjacent to Military Circle Mall are letting the news sink in after learning that the city plans to demolish the mall early next year.

The City has given businesses until December 31 to vacate. The director of economic development says they will be holding a series of meetings, starting on Monday, to help inform business owners. He also said they will help them find alternate locations.

“At this point, we haven’t identified what that looks like,” said Jared Chalk. “There will be assistance. Again, it’s going to be on a case-by-case basis depending on the type of user, the rent needs.”

Amir Driver owns Made in Norfolk which sells clothing, shoes, and accessories touting local slogans and labels. The shop is outside the mall but is still part of the property that will be demolished.

“My branding is catered to the city, so my intent is to stay here; find another space,” Driver stated.

The Norfolk native added that he plans to attend business meetings and City Council meetings that will help determine the future of the area. He hopes that once a decision is made and a new development is in place, he will be welcomed back.

“I think it would be cool for the city to allow us to have the option to come back maybe with some type of subsidized rent,” said Driver.

When asked about why Military Circle Mall wasn’t successful any longer, Chalk responded, “I think COVID just accelerated that. You know, people are buying online.” He added, “I think those national trends just accelerated the decline of shopping malls.”

The demolition of the current mall is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023.