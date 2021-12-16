ODU celebrates as Monarch football team leaves for Myrtle Beach Bowl

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University is sending its football team to the Myrtle Beach Bowl in style.

A sendoff celebration is set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday as the team begins the roughly 5 1/2-hour drive from the L.R. Hill Sports Complex to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

According to the university, the ODU band and cheerleaders will be a part of the event that's also open to the public.

ODU will play Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be held at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

A bowl appearance seemed unlikely more than halfway into the 2021 season, which the Monarchs began with a 1-6 record. They would go on to win five straight games to close out the season; a 6-6 record qualifying ODU for the postseason and a chance for a winning season.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is the Monarchs' second bowl appearance and first in the U.S. In 2016, ODU won the Bahamas Bowl over Eastern Michigan.

ODU STUDENTS: Only 2 more days to register for your FREE ticket and transportation to the Myrtle Beach Bowl!

The university is doing what it can to get students to the game — offering free tickets and bus rides. Buses are scheduled to leave at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning from the 49th Street Parking Garage and will return to Norfolk after the game.