ODU football game still set for Saturday as other weekend events cancel due to expected impacts from Ian

NORFOLK, Va. - Throughout his time at Old Dominion University, Ethan Cagle has been with the Monarch Marching Band.

“It’s awesome,” Cagle said. “It’s absolutely amazing, just in front of 20,000 people.”

Wednesday night, dozens of band members turned out for what's now their last practice before Saturday’s ODU football game.

According to Cagle, the band’s practice scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to weather expected from Ian.

“It’s maybe a little bit more pressure,” Cagle said. “I think we’re just hopeful that our team will do good on Saturday.”

While local events, like Virginia Beach’s Neptune Fest and Newport News's Fall Festival, are calling an audible and canceling plans due to Ian's expected impacts, the Monarchs are sticking with their Saturday night game plan, kicking off against Liberty University in Norfolk.

“I don’t blame them,” ODU Sophomore Hannah Potts told News 3. “It’s Saturday night. People like going to the football games, so I can see why they want to keep it going.”

Potts is debating whether to go out to the game this weekend.

“The weather is definitely kind of looking a little questionable,” she said. “I commute, so I don’t know if I want to drive out here and maybe just end up having to go back.”

Mike Purcell says ODU fans are important to Elation Brewing.

This weekend, the brewery is also wrapping up its final weekend for its Oktoberfest event.

“It’s two weeks of ushering in October and festivities,” Purcell said.

A big time of year for their business, Purcell's glass is still half full.

“With Ian coming up, I expect the rain is going to keep people out. But this community likes to come out and support us,” he said. “With the football game still going on, people leaving the game soaking wet can come stay warm here. And if they want to stay warm here before they go out into the rain, then why not?”

Meanwhile, rain or shine, Cagle and others will be ready to play at Ballard Stadium Saturday night.