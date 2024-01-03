Watch Now
News

Actions

Officer on administrative leave, shot Suffolk teen taken to hospital

Suffolk Police conduct investigation following officer-involved shooting
Suffolk Police conduct investigation following officer-involved shooting
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 19:08:59-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk police officer is on administrative leave after shooting a teen on Saturday.

According to Suffolk Police, one of their officers was approached by a teenage girl welding weapons on Oakglen Drive.

Despite numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation, the teen was shot and taken to the hospital. The name and condition of the teenager have not been identified.

IMG_1212.jpg

News

Teenage girl 'wielding weapons' shot by police on Oakglen Dr. in Suffolk: City

Jay Greene
1:16 PM, Dec 30, 2023

The officer who fired the gun has since been put on administrative leave pending a criminal and administrative investigation.

Rick James, a retired Norfolk Police Detective says officers will spend hours training for scenarios that present danger to them and the public.

Before shots are fired, James says warnings are given, but when it's ignored officers have to react as if their lives are at risk.

Watch previous coverage: Teenage girl 'wielding weapons' shot by police on Oakglen Dr. in Suffolk: City

One person hurt in Suffolk officer-involved shooting: City

"If someone has a knife on them and they are ten to twelve feet away from an officer, your life is in danger," said James. "You are trained to shoot before a person gets within twelve feet from you particularly if they are not following your demands. When a person has a gun pointing at you, you have merely seconds."

Stay with News 3 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates