SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating after an officer with the Suffolk Police Department shot a person wielding a weapon Saturday morning.

A city spokesperson confirmed the officer-involved shooting with News 3.

According to the spokesperson, the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Oakglen Drive in the north section of the city.

News 3 is told the person shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

