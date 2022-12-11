One year after Orion splash tests finish at Langley, local engineers watch the real thing

HAMPTON, Va. - As NASA's Orion space capsule reenters Earth's atmosphere on Sunday, local scientists and engineers are holding their breath.

After a record-breaking trip around the moon, traveling further than any other spacecraft designed for humans, the capsule is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico around 12:40 p.m.

It will mark the close of NASA's Artemis I mission; an uncrewed test flight that will eventually lead to sending the first woman and first person of color to the lunar surface with Artemis III in the next few years.

Hundreds of engineers at NASA Langley Research Center have worked on Artemis I, not only from November's launch to Sunday's splashdown, but years before the Space Launch System ever left the Earth's surface with Orion attached.

Testing for Orion's return happened in a 20-foot-deep basin of water underneath Langley's historic gantry — where Neil Armstrong trained for his moon mission more than 50 years ago — ending in 2021.

Darlene Pokora, NASA Langley Space Technology and Exploration Associate Director, helped lead that impact testing as the Langley Orion Project Manager. She says it's likely her most important contribution to the historic mission.

Kristyn Damadeo/NASA NASA Langley engineer Darlene Pokora stands with News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella under the Langley Research Center's historic Gantry, where splash testing was done for the Orion space capsule.

"I know the astronauts that will eventually be flying on it and I want to make sure they come in safe. The ground testing we did here is very important," Pokora told News 3 last week. "We'll compare the ground data to the flight data and then, when it's time to launch the astronauts actually, then we know we have all that data and it fits together and tells the right story that it's safe for them."

Pokora will watch the splashdown live at Virginia Air & Space Science Center in Downtown Hampton, before giving a talk at 1 p.m.