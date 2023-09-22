Outer Banks braces for Tropical Storm; when to expect impact

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Residents in the Outer Banks are preparing for a stormy weekend.

News 3’s First Warning Weather team says Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will likely soon strengthen into Tropical Storm Ophelia. This will impact our area until late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

Outer Banks is at a higher risk than some other areas. There is a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms across the Albemarle Sound & OBX Friday; Level 1 risk everywhere else Friday. We could see isolated spin-up tornadoes possible, strong winds, flooding.

Dare County sent out an alert Friday morning reading:

The NWS has Dare County under a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch. Expected impacts include hazardous ocean conditions, high winds, 2-4 feet of above ground storm surge and periods of flooding rain today and into tomorrow.

NCDOT posted on social media Friday morning warning drivers:

NC12 remains open and passable this morning, but weather conditions are beginning to deteriorate. If you must go out today, please drive with extreme caution as there will be periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds throughout the day today.

Officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.

On the website lovethebeachrespecttheocean, an updated posted Friday reads in part:

TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY AS POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE 16 TRACKS TOWARDS THE OUTER BANKS - OCEAN UNSAFE FOR SWIMMING.

POTENTIAL TC 16 will bring powerful rip and longshore currents along with dangerous shorebreak, sustained winds near 40 mph, periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and some coastal flooding to all area beaches today. Ocean conditions are unsafe. OBEY RED FLAGS and stay out of the water!

Stay with News 3 for updates.