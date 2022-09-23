Outer Banks preps for Hurricane Fiona

OUTER BANKS, Va - Residents and visitors are told to avoid the beach in North Rodanthe in the Outer Banks. This comes as Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hazardous weather conditions.

A few months ago, two homes in Rodanthe collapsed into the ocean. The homes crumbling into the water as parts float away into the ocean. Now the National Weather Service is warning this could happen again this week. Hurricane Fiona is moving north along the Atlantic Ocean.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to tourists from Ohio who visit the Outer Banks every year and say they are prepared for the worst.

"The island over there gets really narrow. There’s already been houses that have fell into the water over the last couple of years. Right up the road here so I’m worried about that area," the bi-coastal resident said.

Sergeant Kevin Wescott with the Dare County Sheriff's office says deputies will be patrolling the area throughout the night.

"We’re expecting some high winds, expecting some rain. The wind and rain is the big part of it because the wind will push more water than the rain will bring down," Wescott said.

Just north of Hatteras Village, standing water is already starting to build on the road.

"When the waves get pushed in, that causes ocean overwash," Wescott said.

Many families are enjoying the beach before the storm rolls in.

"It’s hit or miss coming in late September to the Outer Banks," one tourist said.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is asking people to avoid a 2-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore drive through Friday.

Hurricane Fiona is expected to produce dangerous rip currents into the weekend.