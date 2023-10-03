Over a month later, no arrest made in Franklin shooting that killed 10-year-old

FRANKLIN, Va. — Many in Franklin continue to seek justice after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward to help find 24-year-old Tashawnda Drayton, who's charged with the death of 10-year-old La'Marj Holden.

"We would like to see the family get justice, we would like to see justice for the city of Franklin. [We'd] like to see the law prevail," said a Franklin resident who knew the 10-year-old.

Families say justice to them will be an arrest made against Drayton, also known as "23 Brazy."

"It's sad to see a young person's life get taken away from them like that at such an early age," said a Franklin resident.

Over a month later, Drayton, who police say pulled the trigger, remains on the run. News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke to the U.S. Marshals Service, who's handling this investigation.

"This is a priority for us and we will continue working on this with everything we have until she is in custody," said Chris Leure, a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Drayton is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of firearm by convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in a public place. A woman of the same name has multiple criminal filings in Virginia and North Carolina between 2018 and 2022.

Officials believe family and friends are hiding her.

"The individuals that are involved in trying to help her avoid arrest are prolonging her time as a fugitive. [They] are absolutely putting themselves in a position where charges could very well be appropriate," said Leure.

When Kelsey asked if the search had expanded outside of Virginia, Leure responded, "We've absolutely expanded our search beyond Hampton Roads, the whole country is a possibility. She's got ties up and down the East Coast."

As the search for Drayton continues, many in the Franklin community are continuing to offer support to La'Marj Holden's family and hoping for an arrest.

"It will be a success if they find the person and bring them to justice. The family will be able to rest their mind and find some peace in their heart," a Franklin resident added.

News 3 has been in contact with the father of La'Marj Holden. He told Kelsey he's been in close contact with Franklin's police chief, and hopes that the case is solved very soon.

The U.S. Marshals Service continues to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Drayton's arrest. To submit a tip, call police.