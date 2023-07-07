Owner of Seaview Lofts apartments seeks rebrand 1 year after building was condemned

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The owner of what was once known as the Seaview Loft apartments in Newport News is seeking to rebrand roughly a year after the building was condemned, forcing its residents to vacate.

The owner, Seaview Apartments LLC, wants to put "Oceanside Tower" on their sign, which is currently blank.

Issues with the building have been going on for over a year now. It was July 1, 2022, when all of the residents of the apartment building were forced to move out due to the building's condemnation. There were roughly 200 residents living in Seaview Lofts, and following the condemnation, they were left scrambling to find housing.

The building was condemned due to a series of issues, especially with the elevator.

In February, the condemnation was lifted, and now a city spokesperson says four of the units have been approved to be occupied.

Apartment listings show the owner is hoping to soon reopen as the "Oceanside Tower."

Still, the owner continues to face legal issues. Both the City of Newport News and Hampton Roads Sanitation District are suing the owner for unpaid water, sewer, and wastewater treatment bills.

They're both seeking more than $130,000 in unpaid bills, according to the lawsuits.

An attorney for the owner has not responded to a request for comment.