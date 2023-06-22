Newport News, Hampton Roads Sanitation District sues Seaview Lofts owners

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News and the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) are suing the owners of the Seaview Lofts over unpaid utility bills.

According to the lawsuit, HRSD is seeking more than $130,000 in damages, a figure they say keeps rising as the bills aren't paid. The City of Newport News is also seeking $150,000 in damages. That number also continues to rise.

The city said the unpaid bills date back to May 2021.

Seaview Lofts closed last July when the building was condemned due to elevators not working.