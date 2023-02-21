Newport News judge lifts condemnation of Seaview Lofts after 8 months

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — According to city officials, the judge lifted the condemnation order for Seaview Lofts at a hearing this morning.
City officials say there are still two remaining code related issues relating to the hot water boiler system and the HVAC system.
The owner is aware and working to fix them, according to the City.
In June of last year, a judge ordered residents of Seaview Lofts to vacate their apartments after the building failed inspections and the city deemed the building "unsafe."
In a letter sent to residents on June 28, Director Harold L. Roach Jr. said that the order was given due to the building owner's failure to correct safety issues with the property. Residents were instructed to leave within "forty-eight hours of the date of this notice."
The owner of the building has been in and out of court since the condemnation.
It is unclear as of now when residents will be able to move back into their apartments.
