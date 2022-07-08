NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The owner of the Seaview Lofts building is due to appear in court Friday afternoon.

A "show cause" hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Newport News Circuit Court.

The hearing will be the first one since last week when the building was condemned, forcing residents to leave the building.

Since then, residents have been in limbo with some staying in hotels and others finding shelter elsewhere.

The city is paying for hotel rooms through Monday July 11. After that, it remains unclear what will happen next.

The main issue at the building is the elevator system. One elevator is working, but is not up to code, according to the city. The other one is not working.

Residents were notified Wednesday the company is still waiting on the necessary parts to fix the elevators. The latest date they projected to work on them is Friday.

