NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News has extended hotel stays for the residents of Seaview Lofts that were forced to leave.

News 3 has been following this story since last week when Seaview Lofts residents learned the building was unsafe and they had to leave within 48 hours.

Friday morning the building was officially condemned, forcing 200 residents out of their homes. The city provided hotels to residents, which was supposed to end Wednesday morning, however, that date has now been extended.

The city informed residents that if the building's elevators passed inspection on Tuesday then residents could come back. We reached out to the property to see if there were any updates, but they said not at this time.

A city spokesperson told News 3 that hotels are extended until July 11.

They say 58 families are in seven hotels across the peninsula. The city says they will reassess what happens next around then.

As of Tuesday morning, there is no update that the city is aware of regarding the elevators being fixed.

The elevator inside is a big reason for the building's condemnation, as it is still not up to code.

A News 3 investigation revealed that it failed multiple inspections, and the building's owner, Seaview Apartments LLC, faces numerous charges for various code violations. That's on top of the $70,000 in water bills the city accuses Seaview of not paying.

Friday, the attorney representing the owner sent News 3 a statement blaming the lack of repairs on supply chain issues.

We will continue to provide updates to this story.