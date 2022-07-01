NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – After residents of the Seaview Lofts in Newport News have been required to vacate after the 48-hour deadline for the apartment building to pass inspection has been reached, one local organization is helping neighbors who have nowhere to go.

LINK of Hampton Roads helps find housing for those who have barriers that many people don’t. These are often people who have poor credit, some type of disability and those experiencing homelessness.

The program director of Link told News 3 anyone from Seaview who’s in need of some food or clothing can stop by their office on Warwick Boulevard.

LINK is a federally-funded program. One of their clients is Anthony Nelson, who’s lived at Seaview for almost six years.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon met Nelson while he was waiting to check into a hotel. He told us he was homeless when he first came to Newport News from Michigan years ago, and he said Link helped him.

The program is helping him once again, and he says that has allowed him to stay calm about this situation.

“I try to keep my composure because you can’t really do anything about this until they do something about it, so you kinda just gotta go with it and let it go. Some people can’t take it like that - they don’t know what to do,” Nelson said.

In a letter sent to residents of the Seaview Apartments on June 28, Director Harold L. Roach Jr. said that the order was given due to the building's owner's failure to correct safety issues with the property. Residents were instructed to leave within "forty-eight hours of the date of this notice."

The building's two elevators are why the building was deemed unsafe. According to the city, usually only one of the two elevators would be working, but the functioning elevator was not up to code, including the two-way communication in case of an emergency were not working.

According to City of Newport News spokesperson Kim Lee, the city has been in and out of court with the apartment complex since April, with nine court orders issued.

For now, we know the city is using taxpayer money to provide free hotel stays for residents through July 6.

We’re told if the elevators are fixed, they could be inspected again early next week - but that’s not until after the July 4 holiday.

If they pass the inspection, the condemnation on the building can be lifted and residents can go back home.

We also stopped by the library down the street where Human Services is set up, helping residents with paperwork to get emergency housing. They’ve been there most of the day and plan to be there for at least another half hour to get residents squared away.

Click here for more information about LINK.