Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project at CBBT completion date set for 2027

The Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Crossing is now expected to be completed by May 2027, according to representatives from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) and Chesapeake Joint Tunnel Venture (CJTV).

Initially predicted to be finished this year, the start of the project was held up due to delays in acquiring the necessary permits and then by the issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to our news-gathering partners at WESR/Shore Daily News.

The Chesapeake Joint Tunnel Venture began the tunneling process this past spring.

Recently, the tunnel boring machine struck an anchor, which stopped the tunneling.

Representatives say workers on the boring machine noticed pieces of metal in the material coming through the machine's conveyor belt, which prompted a stop work order for an investigation.

The tunneling is expected to resume in February 2024, after construction crews finish working on a grouting safe zone on the front of the machine so inspections and repairs can take place.

Representatives from the project say once tunneling is complete, CJTV will construct the roadway, install the tunnel mechanical system and construct the support buildings.

The striking of the anchor by the machine should not delay the final completion of the project too badly, CBBT Executive Director Jeff Holland told Shore Daily News.

The tunnel construction comprises the remaining portion of work, according to representatives.

“At this time, because we are at the beginning of the tunneling, we are moving slower,” Juan “Jr.” Lopez, the Deputy Project Safety Director of the CTJV told Shore Daily News. “We can cause damage… because we don’t have much coverage right now. As we get deeper, that’s when we can increase the pressure and go a bit faster.”

At maximum speed, the machine will likely be moving at 45 millimeters a minute, which is approximately 35-40 feet every 12 hours, Lopez.

Currently, the tunnel boring machine is 11 millimeters off its intended path, just shy of a half inch.

Lopez said they are still looking to hire approximately 20 people to complete the construction.