Local parents, schools closely watching mask mandates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made some major announcements on Friday regarding the loosening of COVID restrictions.

However, his office stated that kindergarten through 12th-grade students will continue to require masking.

“Our student population is just that; they are largely, largely unvaccinated - again, other than our high school seniors. So, for the time being, we are going to continue requiring wearing masks in that setting," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

News 3 had checked with school districts across Hampton Roads earlier on Friday, and multiple districts responded stating that they were awaiting further guidance from state leaders on any potential changes.

On Thursday evening, Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced an adjustment to their outdoor policy.

The statement read in part:

Face coverings are still required indoors and outdoors at our schools and administrative buildings. All VBCPS students are required to wear face coverings at bus stops, on school buses and in school buildings. When engaged in outdoor activities, including recess and the use of playgrounds and playground equipment, mask-wearing is expected when students are unable to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing. However, when outdoors, students who can maintain more than 6 feet of physical distancing may remove their face covering.

Melissa Pulling is a parent of a 16-year old. She says her son switched to virtual in part because he was getting headaches and couldn’t concentrate while wearing a mask.

“My son is back to virtual learning, because the measures that are being taken in the schools far outweigh what is necessary,” Pulling said. “Wearing a mask has so many negative implications from a health perspective, from a psychological perspective, from a learning perspective."

Pulling is part of an online group of local parents who would like to see children unmasked.

“There are a lot of parent groups here in Virginia Beach and throughout the country,” Pulling said. “I represent the voice of the children and parents who are unwilling or unable to speak.”

There are a myriad of beliefs. Some parents feel their child is avoiding other illnesses because they've been wearing a mask. Some parents are wanting children unmasked both indoors and outdoors. Others say they’re worried about their child wearing a face covering while outside during physical education class or recess as the temperatures increase.

“Putting a mask on someone and their exertion and exercise level. There's an oxygen depletion and a CO2 increase,” Pulling added.

