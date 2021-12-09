Pasquotank County District Attorney may seek trying teenager as an adult after authorities say the student brought an AK-47 pistol on the school bus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A day after two Elizabeth City schools were put on lockdown, many questions remain.

On Wednesday morning, both River Road Middle School and Northeastern High School were put on lockdown when a student was discovered with drugs and a gun on a school bus, according to the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office. The school system says it all came about after the bus driver smelled marijuana.

During a press conference yesterday, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten commended the driver, school officials, and law enforcement for acting swiftly. A search of both schools came up with nothing further. Sheriff Wooten stated that in addition to drugs, a knife was found along with an AK-47 pistol.

While in Elizabeth City, a News 3 crew stopped by Chauncey’s Pawn and Gun and got some information from an employee of the shop and a local law enforcement officer who happened to be there. They did not want to be identified. They had an AK-47 pistol and showed it at the gun display. They talked about how it could fit into a backpack despite some confusion from the public. The officer stated that one would need a permit (including a background check) to buy such a gun, and the store employee said the weapon costs about $1,000.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said since the student is 17, it’s currently being handled in the juvenile court system; however, he said the D.A.’s office is exploring the possibility of having the teen tried as an adult.