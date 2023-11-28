PepsiCo, Mary J. Blige to award Hampton University student with scholarship

HAMPTON, Va. — On Tuesday, Mary J. Blige, in partnership with PepsiCo, will present a $60,000 scholarship to a Hampton University student.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo announced the inaugural "Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Scholarship," named after Mary J. Blige's festival and summit of the same name, as part of a shared mission to celebrate and advocate for Black women.

PepsiCo's Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development Kent Montgomery will also be present to award the scholarship.

It covers costs for half of the student's undergraduate education over a period of two years.

The scholarship is part of PepsiCo's ongoing support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities [HBCU], building on this year's HBCU tour that includes recruitment efforts and $250,000 in donations to fight campus food insecurity, and more.