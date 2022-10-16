Watch Now
News

Actions

Person of interest leading to homicide on Carver Circle in custody

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 10:24:14-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police have taken 29-year-old Avery Peoples into custody after being a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting located in Portsmouth.

Peoples was arrested at a local business close to the 4500 block of George Washington Highway around 1:32 a.m.

According to police, he has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Lamont Brown.

Peoples has also been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Malicious Shooting, Use of a Firearm, Missile into an Occupied Building, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substances and Wearing a Mask in Public.

Anyone with information about case should call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events