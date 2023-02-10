Watch Now
Petition to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi dismissed

Posted at 5:37 PM, Feb 10, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A grand jury investigation into the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's office won't happen.

A judge on Friday dismissed a petition asking for a grand jury to investigate Ramin Fatehi. It was initially filed by Amina Matheny-Willard, who lost to Fatehi in a 2021 election.

Matheny-Willard and a co-counsel argued Fatehi's office has lost several high-profile cases, which put criminals back on the streets and has created a public nuisance.

The judge sanctioned Matheny-Willard $500, calling the petition politically motivated.

