Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach officials to discuss how to move city 'forward'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local celebrity Pharrell Williams tweeted Monday afternoon about his hometown, Virginia Beach.

Pharrell said he was "having a positive conversation with officials from Virginia Beach - ready to move our city forward."

Having a positive conversation with officials from my @CityofVaBeach — ready to move our city FORWARD @AaronRouseVaBch pic.twitter.com/sOmWquuuSo — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) August 22, 2022

He tagged both the City of Virginia Beach and Councilman Aaron Rouse in the tweet.

Pharrell's hometown is Virginia Beach, but there's been a fallout between Pharrell and the city after a Virginia Beach Police Officer shot Pharell's cousin, Donovon Lynch, during a chaotic weekend at the Oceanfront last year that left 10 people shot.

After that, Pharrell moved his "Something in the Water," music festival out of the city, citing "toxic energy" from city leaders.

Leaders, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, have expressed interest in bringing the festival back to the beach.