This weekend marks one year since 8 were shot, 2 others killed in Virginia Beach Oceanfront violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This weekend marks one year since a chaotic night at the Oceanfront left 10 people shot. Two of them died.

On Saturday night, the families of Donovon Lynch and Deshayla Harris will be gathering in the area where it all happened for a candlelight vigil. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. around 20th Street and Pacific Avenue.

On March 26, 2021, several incidents happened right around the same time. In one, eight people were shot in an exchange of gunfire.

Another led to a Virginia Beach Police Officer shooting and killing 25-year old Donovon Lynch. The officer was later cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

In the third incident, a stray bullet hit and killed 28-year old Harris, who was an innocent bystander and out for a night with friends. No arrests have been made in her killing.

News 3 spoke with Harris' mother Elisheba on Friday about the anniversary. When asked if it felt like yesterday or forever, she responded, "Forever. I am still on last year — March 26 at 11:42 p.m. I'm still living on that same day. Nothing has changed in my life, so every day is the same thing. It's like a nightmare."

Harris says she is working with police and is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

