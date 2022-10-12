Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream forum aims to inspire change among business leaders

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is bringing the first-of-its-kind business forum to Hampton Roads. Plans are moving forward for Mighty Dream Forum, coming up in just a few weeks. It'll bring together business leaders and young people from Hampton Roads and around the world.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of people downtown in the Neon District for a block party. But it's not just a party—it's a chance for people to bounce ideas off each other to improve business, thus improving the economy.

The three-day event, which includes live music and food, kicks off on Nov. 1.

Grammy Award-winning musician and business mogul Pharrell Williams is putting it together. It's an opportunity to bring all walks of life to network and create change in the business community.

The event is already creating a lot of buzz.

"I think it’s great. I am super excited to hopefully participate being that my family is also a small biz owner," said Virginia Beach business owner Nadia Sertyurek. "I would love to see more events like this. I think Norfolk needs it and it's going to absolutely benefit because it’s a beautiful city, lots of history."

Organizers are hoping to make Mighty Dream a yearly event.

"I think it’ll bring people together and that’s always a great thing," Sertyurek said.

