Pharrell hosts forum with leaders talking about full potential of Virginia Beach and Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Pharrell Williams will host an event at Norfolk State University on Thursday evening.

A news release said the event will be a forum of corporate leaders from the local Virginia and national stage who aim to engage about realizing the full potential of the two cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Pharrell is a Virginia Beach native and the release said, "Virginia Beach and Norfolk are cities of limitless potential, with abundant natural resources, a stable economy and significant socioeconomic and cultural diversity."

At the Forum, audiences will hear from notable speakers from the national stage and local leaders looking to make change.

The three themes that will be covered include, “Who We’ve Been,” “Who We Are Now,” and “Who We’ll Become.”

Pharrell will introduce and discuss the importance of the forum. He will also be a part of each panel as co-moderator with Virginia Beach native Ryan Shadrick-Wilson, founder of Boardwalk Collective and Senior Advisor to the Center for Public Health at the Milken Institute.

The news release said, "Panelists will address what the “Elephant in the Room,” means to them as they engage with the audience to educate, unify, build and inspire. “Who We’ve Been” will address the cities’ unexpected origins through decades of expansion, resilience and how this growth was not always an opportunity for all. “Who We Are Now” will highlight panelists who are currently investing in communities around the country and discuss the impact of those investments. In “Who We’ll Become,” panelists will share what attracts them to cities as an HQ or an outpost. Panelists will talk about investments in culture, talent and other economic opportunity."

Panel speakers will include Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU, Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra and Real Estate Developer, Deirdre Love, Executive Director of Teens with a Purpose, Drew Ungvarsky, CEO Grow + Assembly in Norfolk, Eric Claville, Public Policy Expert at NSU, Glenn Carrington, Dean of Business School at NSU, John Martin, CEO of SIR Research, Nat Zilkha, Partner, KKR, Shai Zelering, Managing Director at Brookfield and Real Estate Developer, Shu Nyatta, Softbank Opportunity Fund, and more.

