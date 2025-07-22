Healthy Dude Ep. 7: How to avoid skin cancer, the most common cancer, in the summer sun

NORFOLK, Va. — It's hard to avoid spending some time in the sun in a Hampton Roads summer. With the sun out nearly every day, combined with beaches, water sports, and countless outdoor activities, exposure is hard to avoid.

But with that exposure to UV rays comes the risk of melanoma, or skin cancer — the most common form of cancer diagnosed globally with around 3 million cases.

And while skin cancer is not among the deadlier cancers, it can be deadly if left untreated.

In this episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt talks with Dr. Jason Wilson, a surgical oncologist with Sentara Health, about what you can do to enjoy the great outdoors without putting yourself at risk for skin cancer.

Watch our last episode on a thumb-to-toe surgery