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Why Hampton Roads is one of the worst places in the US for pollen allergies: Healthy Dude podcast

Southeastern Virginia is considered one of the worst places in the U.S. for seasonal allergies. In this episode of Healthy Dude, we talk to an expert about how the local climate impacts allergies.
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NORFOLK, Va. — Southeastern Virginia is considered one of the worst places in the U.S. for seasonal pollen allergies. What makes the area so challenging for allergy sufferers?

As the pollen begins to peak in the area in the spring, where we've also had little rain so far, allergy sufferers are feeling the impacts of those microscopic irritants.

In this episode of the Healthy Dude podcast, Kurt talks to an expert, Sentara's Dr. Robin Anderson, about how the local climate impacts allergies — and get some tips about how to get through the worst of allergy season.

Fellow allergy sufferer and WTKR Executive Producer Rebekah Raley also joins this episode to talk about the effects seasonal allergies have had on her after moving to the area in 2025.

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