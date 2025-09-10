True Crime 757: The $31 million coupon scheme that landed a Virginia Beach couple in jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Out of their Virginia Beach home, Lori Anne Talens and her husband Pacifico Talens ran a fake coupon scheme that amounted to $31 million in fraud to businesses across the United States.

Using graphic design skills, knowledge of the bar code system, along with social media to connect with potential buyers, Lori Talens, who used the code name Master Chef, was the head of this criminal enterprise that earned her a 12-year prison sentence, and a 7-year sentence for her husband. An expert from the Coupon Information Corporation called Talens the "industry's worst nightmare."

Five of Talens' biggest buyers — women from around the country — have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme.

In this episode of True Crime 757, Maddie and Margaret discuss why this case was so unique, why it rose to such prominence, and how Talens is now actually working with authorities to help identify other coupon crimes.

