True Crime 757: Virginia Beach man with autism gets 9 months for stalking woman to her home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Connor Land first made local headlines in summer 2023 when he was working as a cashier at the Virginia Beach Wegmans.

While helping a woman check out from the store, Land gave the woman's 7-year-old daughter a pack of stickers. It seemed innocuous to the mother at the time, but when she got home, she realized he had slipped an Apple AirTag tracking device in the stickers.

Land, who has autism, admitted to the allegations. However, under a 2020 Virginia law that allows a deferred finding for individuals with developmental disabilities who commit nonviolent crimes, he was able to avoid prison.

Watch related: Connor Land convicted of stalking woman

Connor Land convicted in Virginia Beach of stalking woman to her home

The deferred finding put Land on probation for a year, during which he was required to check in with the judge on his progress. He completed those check-ins successfully and was taken off probation.

But just a few weeks later in April 2025, Land was arrested and charged with stalking after he followed a woman to a Dollar General, and then to her home.

This time, Land was convicted, and the judge would not allow him a deferred finding. He was sentenced to serve about nine months in prison.

In this episode of the True Crime 757 podcast, Maddie and Margaret discuss the intricacies of the case, Land's history, and why this story — which has gotten a lot more attention than typical stalking cases — sparked such interest in the Hampton Roads community.

Watch our previous episode: The $31 million Virginia Beach coupon scheme