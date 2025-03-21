Watch Now
Virginia Insider Podcast Episode 4: Kristen Sivills and J-Rod, Creators of the “And Then We...” Podcast

Get ready for a lively episode of Virginia Insider as host April Woodard chats with the dynamic couple Kristen Sivills and J-Rod, creators of the And Then We... podcast. Known for their hilarious and honest take on relationships, they share their journey through love and life in the spotlight, tackling everything from balancing careers to navigating communication mishaps. LINK: https://andthenwepod.com/ Social: @andthenwepod
