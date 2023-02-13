Police continue search for missing NSU student

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are continuing the search for 18-year-old Keith Anderson after his mother, Mesha Anderson, said she last saw him Jan. 29 while dropping him off for class at Norfolk State University.

"I dropped him off at the school. He said, 'Bye,' and 'I love you.' I said 'Bye, I love you too,'" said Anderson. "That was the last time I saw him."

Anderson said it's not like her son to go missing, and NSU officials told her Keith dropped out of his classes and handed in his dorm key two days before he disappeared.

"His room and his belongings are all packed up and gone," Anderson said.

Anderson said she didn't notice anything was wrong, but in the days after Keith disappeared, his friends told her he seemed depressed.

Detectives and his family are worried for his safety.

"Keith, contact me," Anderson said. "Whatever it is that you're going through, just call mommy. Let me know you're at least breathing."

Anderson said Keith was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a black bookbag. Police say he is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.