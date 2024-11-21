Police shooting update, new environment ruling, Gaetz's report: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Beach officer shoots and kills Norfolk man. A Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed a man Tuesday night, not far from Town Center. Police have identified the man killed in the incident as 43-year-old Brandon Closson from Norfolk. Investigators tell News 3 that when officers arrived, an employee at the 7-Eleven told police Closson tried to rob the store with what they called a knife. Police say the officer on scene saw Closson with what looked like a cutting tool and that after several times asking him to stop, he kept approaching the officer. That’s when investigators say the officer shot Closson, who died before he could be rushed to the hospital. Several in the community say is tragic someone died. The officer involved is on leave during this investigation. Our News 3 team has requested any body camera footage during the incident. Virginia Beach police officer shoots, kills man near Town Center

Through the years, there has been debate over Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. A circuit court judge in Floyd County has ruled Virginia cannot be removed from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, also known as RGGI, scoring a win for environmental groups but the governor is planning an appeal. Minutes after taking office in January 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order directing his administration to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI. His team carried that out, removing Virginia from RGGI through a regulation in the state's air pollution board. RGGI requires power plants to buy credits to emit carbon into the atmosphere in an effort to address pollution. Money from the credits is then given to states, who can use the money to address flooding and sea level rise. However, Youngkin has argued the costs outweigh the benefits. Virginia originally joined RGGI due to a law passed in the general assembly in 2020, so environmental groups sued, saying the governor and his administration don't have the power to overwrite a law. A judge has now ruled in favor of them, saying only the general assembly could remove Virginia from RGGI. Democrats called the ruling a "decisive victory," saying Virginia benefited from participating in the program. The fight is not over with an appeal on the way. Judge rules Virginia cannot be removed from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative