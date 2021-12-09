Watch
Del. Martha Mugler concedes House District 91 race to A.C. Cordoza after recount loss

Wong Maye-E/AP
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, late Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Do recounts actually change election results?
Posted at 8:42 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 20:42:57-05

HAMPTON, Va. - Del. Martha Mugler conceded the race for Virginia's House of Delegates District 91 seat after losing a recount.

Both the Republican and Democratic Parties confirmed the news.

Mugler sought re-election to the Circuit Court of Hampton. After Election Day, she withdrew a concession to her opponent, Republican A.C. Cordoza, after voting totals shifted. The two were separated by just 94 votes.

Mugler released the following statement Wednesday:

Although I am disappointed in the results, I respect the court’s decision, and I am formally conceding my campaign. Recounts offer the opportunity to make sure each vote has been counted accurately and instill confidence when margins are razor-thin. Fair elections only strengthen our democracy, which is why we must adhere to the final decision.

This has been an incredible journey, and I am filled with immense gratitude for those who helped me along the way. It has been a tremendous honor to represent Hampton, Poquoson, and part of York County in the Virginia House of Delegates. I was born and grew up in the 91st District, and it has shaped me into who I am today. I am proud that I gave back to the community by representing the district’s values in Richmond, seeking to lift up children and families by advancing education and creating clean economy jobs. My dedication to Hampton Roads remains the same, despite today’s outcome.

As I look forward to my next chapter — enriched by more time spent with my family and grandchildren — I thank everyone for their support during this memorable and invaluable time.
Del. Martha Mugler

District 91 includes parts of Hampton, York County and Poquoson.

The races for Districts 91 and 85 were both within a half a percent between the winning and losing candidate, meaning if the losing candidate requested a recount, the state would pay for it.

Click here for our full coverage on the 2021 Virginia elections.

