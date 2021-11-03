Democrats hold Election Day watch party in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dozens are expected to show up to the local Democratic watch party at the Holiday Inn off Greenwich Rd. in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

Many are keeping tabs on key Virginia House of Delegates races.

One of them is incumbent Del. Nancy Guy in the 83rd District. In 2019, Guy flipped the seat from red to blue with a narrow win after a recount.

Other races local Democrats are watching closely are the 21st District with incumbent Del. Kelly Fowler and the 85th District with incumbent Del. Alex Askew.

Those three, in particular, hoping to get re-elected to another term in the House of Delegates.

Also, there will be a new Delegate in Virginia’s 82nd District, currently being held by Republican Attorney General candidate Jason Miyares. Democrat Scott Flax is hoping to flip that seat for the Democrats.

News 3 is also told U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria is expected to show up at the local watch party tonight. Luria is not up for re-election until 2022.

Click here to view a live interactive map of election results