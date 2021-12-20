Drive-thru 'firehouse primary' to choose Democratic candidate for 89th House District seat to be held Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk City Democratic Committee will hold a COVID-19 protocol drive-thru unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, Tuesday to choose the Democratic candidate for the open 89th House of Delegates seat that will be vacated by current Del. Jay Jones.

The caucus will be held between 4-8 p.m. on December 21 at the International Longshoremen's Building at 3300 E. Princess Anne Rd.

Any registered voter in the 89th District will be required to fill out a voter participation loyalty form, which reads, "Every person who participates in the caucus must complete a participation form and sign a statement pledging that they are a Democrat and not a member of any other political party; does not intend to support any candidate who is opposed to the Democratic nominee in the upcoming 89th House of Delegates Special election; is not a member of any other political party; has not participated and will not participate in the nominating process of any other party for the 89th House of Delegates Special Election; and is registered to vote in the 89th House of Delegates District."

Three candidates have come forward to run for the nomination: Alicia E Smith, Jackie Glass, and Danté Walston.

Del. Jones, a Norfolk native, announced last week he is stepping down from his position to focus on being a father. He released a "letter to Virginia” announcing not only his resignation, but his potential candidacy for Virginia attorney general in 2025.

All information required on the rules and how to participate is at NorfolkDemocrats.org under the 89th House District link at the top of the homepage.

Click here for full coverage on the 2021 Virginia elections.